EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The entire East Aurora Union Free School District is closed Friday out of an abundance of caution.
East Aurora police say that on Wednesday, a 14-year-old student was heard making a comment that drew the concern of school officials.
Police subsequently conversed with prosecutors and the teen was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a Class D felony. He was arraigned on Wednesday.
The investigation into the alleged threat is ongoing, police say. It’s not clear when the teen will be back in court.
