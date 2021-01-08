Aurora Theatre hoping to show movies again “in April or sooner”

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop is making some temporary changes.

“The situation within New York State and the movie exhibition industry has not improved,” the theater wrote on Facebook. “We are faced with attendance restrictions, events are not permitted, and based on no indoor dining, we cannot sell concessions.”

The Aurora Theatre says this, coupled with the fact that fewer movies are being released, has led them to take “an intermission,” which began at the close of business on Thursday.

The theatre made it clear that they are not closing, but are hoping “to show movies again in April or sooner should circumstances change.” During this time, the Popcorn Shop will continue offering popcorn online and to go.