Aurora Theatre showing classic holiday movies weekends leading to Christmas

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular spot in East Aurora is encouraging folks to sit back and enjoy the holiday season on the big screen.

Every weekend until Christmas the Aurora Theatre will open its doors for free holiday classic movies.

The experience begins the moment guests arrive. As you enter the lobby, you will be surrounded by exhibits featuring original props and costumes from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“On Grinch Day which will be next Saturday, December 4, we also bring up the Grinch’s sleigh, weather permitting of course and we do show the movie ‘The Grinch.’ So that will be a really fun day. We also have costume characters.”

Grinch Day is next Saturday. Movies are shown at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Sunday they will play the romantic drama “A Prince for Christmas” which was partially shot in East Aurora.

Again these movies are free and there’s plenty of room in the 600 seat theater.

Anyone not vaccinated must wear a mask. For more information, click here.