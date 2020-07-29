Borderland Festival canceled, moving to September 2021

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Working within New York State guidelines, the Borderland Music + Arts Festival is canceled and will resume in September 2021.

“As the days have gone by, we have tried to navigate these ever-changing times the best we could, always holding onto hope,” organizers said. “As of today, we have turned every possible stone and we understand that we are not able to deliver you the Borderland Festival experience under the current circumstances.”

Organizers say refund options will be offered to fans who purchased “blind faith” tickets to the 2020 festival, as well as tickets that will immediately be on sale for the 2021 festival.

These early-bird tickets will be the lowest price available for 2021 for a limited time, Borderland officials say.

They are working on other ideas for September that will be more manageable and safe for social distancing with bands, according to the festival’s website.

