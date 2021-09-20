Borderland Festival wraps up two days of music

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people came together to celebrate the Borderland Festival at Knox Farm this weekend.

30 bands played at the festival Saturday and Sunday. There was also a Bills tailgate event giving fans an opportunity to cheer on the team.

The festival’s founder says she’s grateful the event was able to take place this year.

“We’re just so excited after a long year going through the pandemic with our music industry having to be shut down for so long, we’re just so grateful to be back here, said festival owner Jennifer Brazill.

Fans we spoke with also say they’re happy to be back and able to support local business.

And festival leaders tell us they’re hoping to be back even bigger again next year.