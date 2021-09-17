Borderland Music & Arts Festival begins Saturday

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Borderland, a popular, two-day music and cultural festival kicks off tomorrow at Knox Farm!

This year’s festival is headlined by The Revivalists. But some home grown talent will also be featured, including East Aurora’s own, the band “Never Been.”

More than 30 live music acts will be on the three stages throughout the weekend. There are also 35 vendors and seven breweries on the grounds.

Fans are required to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test administered by a professional within 72 hours of entering the festival. Both antigen and PCR tests will be accepted.

Once guests are validated, they will receive a festival wristband that will be good for the full weekend.

Beyond the music and brews, those involved say it’s a family friendly event and kids under 10 get in free.

This festival also features hot air balloon rides, face painting and a petting zoo.

