Borderland music festival returning to East Aurora this September

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Borderland festival is coming back to Knox Farm this year, with dates of September 18 and 19 announced.
Two and three-day passes for the music festival in East Aurora are now on sale. Prices range from $119 to $329. Musical acts have not yet been announced.
Per pandemic guidelines, capacity will be limited and social distancing will be required.
