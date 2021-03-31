Borderland music festival returning to East Aurora this September

East Aurora

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Borderland festival is coming back to Knox Farm this year, with dates of September 18 and 19 announced.

Two and three-day passes for the music festival in East Aurora are now on sale. Prices range from $119 to $329. Musical acts have not yet been announced.

TICKETS | Click/tap here to buy tickets.

Per pandemic guidelines, capacity will be limited and social distancing will be required.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories