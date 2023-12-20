EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carolers will fill Main Street in East Aurora, spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear. This year, on the eve before Christmas Eve, the annual Carolcade will return for it’s 51st year.

“It’s fun to be with your neighbors and friends it sounds wonderful there’s nothing better than “Silent Night” here on Main Street in East Aurora, we sing it accapella and if you’re not in the Christmas spirit by then you will be,” said Robert Goller, Carolcade song leader and town and village historian of East Aurora. “It has become a great way to get together during the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season and really kind of remember the real reason we’re here and the real reason for Christmas.”

The idea for the Carolcade all started in the aisles of Vidlers 5 and 10, when a group of Girl Scouts came in to sing some Christmas carols.

“The Vidler family was so impressed, that they gave them a box of chocolate and put a classified advertisement in the local newspaper the next year, inviting people to come to the store, and sing Christmas carols throughout the Christmas season,” said Goller.

Then in 1973, the community designated the last Saturday before Christmas for caroling, and every year since, it’s become a holiday tradition for Western New Yorkers to come together and sing in harmony.

“We want to keep it going,” said Don Vidler, Co-Owner of Vidler’s 5 & 10, “It’s an East Aurora tradition which s wonderful. People support it whole heartedly.”

The Carolcade will be taking place on Main Street of East Aurora on Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information on Vidler’s 5 & 10, visit their website here.