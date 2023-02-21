EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Hope Winter stopped by The Deli in East Aurora Tuesday morning as western New Yorkers celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Owners Ed and Kristin Borzillier joined us and teamed up with Hope to make a Sicilian sandwich that originated in New Orleans — a fitting meal for Mardi Gras.

“Buffalo is a food town; it’s a food celebration,” said Ed Borzillier.

The Borzilliers purchased The Deli back in 2019 to create freshly made and homemade sandwiches, meals and baked goods together.

In honor of Mardis Gras, the couple wanted to combine their Sicilian and Polish heritage by serving paczki, muffuletta, and gumbo (made specifically by Uncle Jim for the holiday.)

“It’s just something we decided. Obviously it’s a faith, family and fun holiday going into Easter, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we celebrate our Italian and Polish heritage by bringing the food to Western New York.” said Borzillier.

If you are interested in trying these specials, or any of their freshly made sandwiches or homemade baked goods, The Deli is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here or call (716) 655-1383.

