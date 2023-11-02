BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora has been put up for sale by the Diocese of Buffalo, the organization announced Thursday.

It has been listed for sale for $5.3 million by Buffalo real estate broker Hanna Commercial Real Estate.

The seminary closed in 2020 after suffering an average annual operating deficit of $500,000. The 117-acre campus on Knox Road features renovated classroom and office space, a 460-seat auditorium, a chapel, a large library, six dorm buildings, a kitchen and dining hall, a recreation building and a full gymnasium. There are also 200 parking spaces on the premises.

According to the listing on Hanna Commercial’s website, the building space adds up to a total of more than 204,000 square feet.

The Diocese had previously said that it would likely need to sell the campus and other entities in order to cover about half of a $100 million settlement for hundreds of child sexual abuse cases. The Diocese also said it would likely need to sell its Main Street headquarters in downtown Buffalo and other “non-essential” property.

The seminary dates back nearly 200 years to when it originally began at St. Bonaventure University in 1857. It moved to East Aurora in 1974 and the Diocese assumed sponsorship and administration of the seminary in 1990.

Local News New on WIVB.com