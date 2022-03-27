EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office put out a Silver Alert Sunday night, reporting a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or a similar cognitive disorder.

Frederick Tornow, 63, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday. He has been described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5’7″ tall and weighing about 210 pounds. A description of his clothing was not given.

Tornow may be also found in a blue four-door 2021 Honda Civic, as the Sheriff’s office reported he was last seen in the vehicle at 50 Commerce Pkwy in East Aurora, though his direction is unknown. The Sheriff’s office also said the car has New York plates with the number AKJ-2120.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903. A photo of Tornow is not available at this time.