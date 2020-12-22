Designing Dish offers opportunities for handcrafted holiday gifts

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a gift to give or maybe just an activity to get into, why not consider making an original Christmas ornament at Designing Dish?

Nothing says “I love you” more emphatically than something that’s been handcrafted. At Designing Dish, a pottery studio in East Aurora, owner Genevieve Turner encourages people to make brand new memories at home with the family by painting ornaments.

“The bundle comes with four different ornaments, the underglazes, the brushes, everything you need to create at home,” Turner says. “I even put it into a nice little tin, so it’s really fun for the kids to open up.”

The pottery studio even offers other options to scratch your creative itch. If you tend to lean toward practicality, try choosing from the housewares section, which is filled with plates and mugs for coffee, tea or hot cocoa.

And for the young person in your life, the options are endless.

“Piggy banks and trinket boxes,” Turner says. “We have Star Wars and fairies and dragons and all that kind of fun stuff, depending on what the kids are into. Unicorns, oh my God, so many unicorns.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the store is operating at limited capacity for in-store guests. But, you can order and even pick out your paints online. Regardless, when you’re giving gifts this year, just don’t forget about those older family members who you may not have seen in a while.

“If you wanted to make something for grandma, say, or something to reach out because you guys have only been able to share screen time, and really make grandma feel well, hand prints on anything works,” Turner says. “Whether it be a plate or a vase or whatever, just to know that grandma can actually have something that the child has touched and created especially for them.”

More information on personalized gifts at Designing Dish can be found here.