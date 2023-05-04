EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Developer Douglas Jemal confirmed to News 4 that he is in talks to purchase The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora.

Jemal, in recent years, has been active in purchasing historic buildings in Western New York. He has previously purchased the Seneca One Tower, Police Apartments, Statler, the Hyatt Regency, and 625 Alberta Drive.

The Roycroft Inn, established in 1905, has served as a center of activity for the community. It received National Historic Landmark status in 1986.

The Roycroft Inn is currently owned by the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation. There is currently no word on the cost of the purchase.