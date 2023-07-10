EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A few local nursing homes have new contracts for their workers.

Just over two weeks after more than 25 workers voted to authorize a strike, those at the Aurora Park and Allegany Absolut Care facilities have ratified a new two-year deal.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union representing the workers, shared the news of the averted strike on Friday.

The workers had been without a contract since April 30, when their previous two-year deal ended. In between then and now, an informational picket took place. The vote for this new contract received overwhelming support, the union tells us.

Unionized workers at the Absolut Care facilities include full and part-time occupational therapists, speech/language pathologists, physical therapists, dieticians, social workers, certified occupational therapy assistants (COTA), and sports trainers.

Prior to the contract’s ratification, the union says Absolut Care had proposed cuts to paid time off and health insurance benefits for newly hired workers. In the announcement, the union said the new deal “includes significant increases to starting rates of pay for newly hired employees, a uniform allowance and training pay which improves recruitment efforts for both rural facilities.”

“We are pleased that we were finally able to come to an agreement after months of

negotiations and voting to strike,” said Shannon Earl-Durolek, a speech pathologist at

Absolut Care of Aurora Park. “We hope that the new agreement helps to recruit new team

members to help with short staffing.”

Elsewhere in Erie County, workers at the 142-bed Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Nursing Center at Williamsville held a one-day strike and voted for an indefinite strike that was set to begin last week, but they’ve since agreed to a new deal, as well.

More than 30 licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, housekeeping aides, laundry aides, dietary cooks, and dietary aides voted to ratify a multi-year agreement. They had been negotiating for months.

Without a contract throughout 2023, workers circulated a community petition calling for change. They sought “increased staffing levels, improved jobs, and safer working conditions to protect quality care for residents,” according to a news release from 1199SEIU.

The vote to approve a new multi-year contract, after the expiration of their previous three-year deal, took place late on Friday.

“I’ve been here 21 years and when Comprehensive took over, it’s unbelievable what a change it was,” receptionist Carol Sole said. “I didn’t think improvements were possible, but you know what, with this new contract, I’m staying.”

“Wage rates for caregivers are now in line with the area standard established bringing service workers well above the area minimum wage,” the union said. “To recruit and retain workers, there will no longer be tiers between employees hired before and after 2015 when the current owners purchased the facility.”

As part of the new deal, workers at the Comprehensive facility will get retroactive back pay dating to January 1.

The new contracts for the Comprehensive and Absolut Care workers are set to run through April 30, 2025.