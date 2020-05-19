1  of  2
East Aurora High School to honor seniors with banners hanging along Main Street

East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–This year, school officials with East Aurora High School are ensuring students are getting the send-off they deserve.

The school says each graduate will have a specially designed, color, two-by-four banner hung on a pole along Main Street to honor them.

Banners will be on display the week of June 22, and they will take them down on June 27, graduation day, and give them to students.

School officials say the Village Department of Public Works will start hanging the banners on Thursday.

“With every milestone being missed, we want to let our students know they are not forgotten,” said Principal Bill Roberts.

