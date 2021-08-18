East Aurora hiker found dead in Essex County

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hiker from East Aurora was found dead in Essex County, according to the DEC.

Earlier this month, the DEC receieved a call about an unnamed 41-year-old man in the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area who “was feeling ill and unable to walk.”

The call was received at 7 p.m., and by the time the forest rangers arrived at the Lillian Brook lean-to around 9:20 p.m., the hiker had died.

To get there, rangers utilized a six-wheel ATV as far as they could, then proceeded on foot.

Part of the trail was too hazardous for a carry-out mission, so the rangers requested aviation assistance from New York State police.

The next morning, the hiker was taken from the scene by helicopter.

The hiker’s death is under investigation by State police and the DEC.