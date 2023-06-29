EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora police have charged a former Town of Aurora resident with child sex crimes.

The arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan Blair followed several months of investigation involving one victim, according to East Aurora police. Blair was charged on an indictment warrant for the following charges:

  • predatory sexual assault against a child
  • course of sexual conduct against a child
  • criminal sexual act (two counts)
  • sexual abuse (four counts)
  • endangering the welfare of a child

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.