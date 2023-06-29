EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora police have charged a former Town of Aurora resident with child sex crimes.

The arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan Blair followed several months of investigation involving one victim, according to East Aurora police. Blair was charged on an indictment warrant for the following charges:

predatory sexual assault against a child

course of sexual conduct against a child

criminal sexual act (two counts)

sexual abuse (four counts)

endangering the welfare of a child