EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora police have charged a former Town of Aurora resident with child sex crimes.
The arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan Blair followed several months of investigation involving one victim, according to East Aurora police. Blair was charged on an indictment warrant for the following charges:
- predatory sexual assault against a child
- course of sexual conduct against a child
- criminal sexual act (two counts)
- sexual abuse (four counts)
- endangering the welfare of a child
Latest Posts
- What cops in Ohio found in car’s trunk had them laughing
- East Aurora police charge man with numerous child sex crimes
- Rhino at Buffalo Zoo briefly breaks free from enclosure
- Icky chicken tenders help lead to conviction of NYC’s ex-school food chief in bribery case
- Why you’d better get used to a hot, smoky summer
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.