EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora schools increased the presence of law enforcement at their facilities on Monday in response to an anonymous report of a potential threat to the district.

The East Aurora Union Free School District said it was made aware of the potential threat on Sunday evening.

“The information that was reported indicated that the threatened behavior was potentially planned for the end of the school week,” School Superintendent Brian Russ wrote in a letter to parents and staff.

The school district has been in contact with law enforcement and the FBI as they work to determine the source and credibility of the threat.

Any parents, guardians or students with information that could help investigators are asked to contact their building principal.