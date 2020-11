EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The East Aurora School District will shift to remote learning for two weeks, starting this Monday.

This is in response to the spike in cases at schools in Erie County. Just this past week, more than 60 cases were confirmed.

As of right now, December 7 is the tentative date set to resume in-person learning.

Superintendent Brian Russ says that hybrid instruction will continue as soon as restrictions ease, or when testing protocols are established.