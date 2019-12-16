East Aurora woman admits to vehicular assault after striking 9-year-old girl while drunk

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman has admitted to vehicular assault after crashing into a 9-year-old girl this past summer.

On July 21, around 6:30 p.m., Erin Kuntz was driving on E. Main St. while more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

Prosecutors say she tried to drive around a parked vehicle, but hit the young girl on the sidewalk.

The child was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but has since recovered.

Kuntz will be sentenced on February 24, and faces up to seven years in prison. She was released on her own recognizance.