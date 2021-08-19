East Aurora woman sentenced for head-on collision that injured two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thirty-eight-year-old Katrina Gerace, also known as Katrina Nigro, will spend six months in jail, followed by five years probation, for her role in a drunk driving incident that injured two people in a head-on collision.

Her sentence came before Erie County Judge Kenneth Case Thursday morning, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office.

Flynn’s office says while driving under the influence on October 11, 2019, at 9 p.m. Gerace, crossed the double yellow line on Bowen Road in the Town of Aurora, causing the head-on crash.

Gerace appeared before State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski, assigned as the judge in “Special Term,” to plead guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular assault on July 8 last year.

Flynn’s office says Michalski recused himself via a letter on July 21, 2020, due to a personal conflict.

The DA’s office also says it was unaware of Michalski’s conflict until he brought it to the office’s attention.

Following the recusal, Flynn’s office says it transferred the case to Judge Case.

Gerace reaffirmed her guilty plea last September, and she had her license revoked as part of her sentence, Flynn’s office said.