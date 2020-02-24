East Aurora woman who drove drunk and struck 9-year-old gets probation

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for vehicular assault after crashing into a 9-year-old girl this past summer.

In the early evening hours this past July, Erin Kuntz was driving on E. Main St. while more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

Prosecutors say she tried to drive around a parked vehicle, but hit the young girl on the sidewalk.

The child was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but has since recovered.

Kuntz faced up to seven years in prison before her sentencing. In addition to probation, Kuntz must have an interlock device installed in her vehicle, and she must pay a $2,000 fine.

Also, her driver’s license has been suspended for six months.