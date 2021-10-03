East Aurora’s “Arts in the Alley” wraps up for the season

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora’s businesses are giving local artists the chance to shine.

Sunday was the last day for “Arts in the Alley.” 20 artists have been spending the first Sunday of the month this summer setting up shop next to 42 North Brewing.

Organizers say this weekly festival has helped bring more focus to east aurora and all it has to offer.

“It’s been really fun, I learned how to set up an art show which was a blast. Everyone who has come out and participated has been lovely. And we’ve had a lot of people come through and it’s just been a really night thing,” said Danielle Webb, Arts in the Alley.

Organizers hope to bring back “Arts in the Alley” next summer.