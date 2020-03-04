Elementary School goes into “shelter in place” during armed robbery in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–An armed robbery in East Aurora put a nearby elementary school into a shelter in place on Wednesday.

East Aurora Police say just after 10:40 a.m. they received a call reporting an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 41 Buffalo Rd.

A black man, with a thin build, around 6′ tall, wearing a white hoodie and jeans displayed a silver handgun and left the store with an unknown amount of money, police tell News 4. The suspect’s face was also covered by some type of bandage or gauze.

He then ran from the store toward Tops.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call East Aurora Police at 652-1111.

Parkdale Elementary School went into a shelter in place during the investigation.

The shelter in place has been lifted.