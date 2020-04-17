Employee of East Aurora Tops tests positive for COVID-19

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee of the Tops store in East Aurora has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tops says the employee last reported for work on April 10, but it’s not clear what part of the store they worked in, or how many people they came into contact with.

Tops will be doing a deep cleaning of the store, or be “hospital cleaned,” as Tops Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter put it.

Sautter says Tops has not been informed of any mandatory or suggested quarantines of the person’s co-workers or anyone else.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.