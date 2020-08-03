Erie County launches in-person gardening hotline

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you have questions about gardening, there’s a new resource for you.

The Erie County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Hotline opened today.

It will be held “under a tent” on the Roycroft Campus on Grove Street in East Aurora.

You can ask the master gardener all of your questions about plants. Receive soil samples, insect ID’s, and more.

Organizers say it’s about helping home gardens bloom during the pandemic.

You will have to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks when you visit the tent.

The in-person hotline hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.