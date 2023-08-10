EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After donating nearly $2 million to Oishei Children’s Hospital thanks to special sets of “Little People,” Fisher-Price is back with another set of Buffalo Bills figurines meant to help the community.
Starting Friday, Wegmans customers can head to their local store (Buffalo, Rochester or Syracuse areas) and pick up the latest Little People Collector group, which features Josh Allen, Dawson Knox, Von Miller and a Bills superfan.
The sets are $24.99, and $10 from every sale made in-store through the end of 2024 will go to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, up to $1 million. The foundation benefits services at Oishei.
The $2 million raised so far started with the first Little People Collector Bills set in 2021, and continued with 2022’s set, which featured Allen, Stefon Diggs and Head Coach Sean McDermott.
Latest Posts
- Elon Musk auctioning Twitter signs, memorabilia
- Children take cover in basement as tornado rips home apart while parents are away
- Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs out for Bills preseason opener, Damar Hamlin’s status uncertain
- How to catch the Perseid meteor shower as it peaks this weekend
- Thomas took dozens of trips paid for by billionaire friends: Report
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.