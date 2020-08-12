Fisher-Price introduces toys inspired by grown-up, work from home activities

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fisher-Price is introducing new “mini-me” and role-play items turning every day grown-up activities into toys.

The company says the collection features several actions that kids are seeing adults do now more than ever.

“We have deliberately focused on introducing toys that get parents and caregivers laughing, too,” Fisher-Price said.

Highlights of the stay-at-home toys include:

My Home Office Set – As many parents and caregivers across the country are continuing to work from home, this preschool role-play set enables kids to do the same. The new toy features a laptop with four fabric “apps,” a smartphone, a headset for calls, and, of course, a coffee cup.

Baby Biceps™ Gift Set – Parents and caregivers aren’t just working from home these days; they are working out from home as well. Now, babies can take part in the fitness fun with a gym-themed set that pumps up playtime.

Cutest Chef™ Gift Set – And, as parents and caregivers are perfecting their home chef skills, babies can also get involved in the “cooking.” The Cutest Chef Gift Set includes a crinkle recipe card, play tongs with a meatball spinner, a chewy oven mitt teether, and a wearable chef’s apron bib.

Designers created these toys based on some of the most popular themes in social media, Fisher-Price says.

