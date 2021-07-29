Former Bills kicker Steve Christie to host “Tailgate Experience” at Borderland Festival

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A legend of the Buffalo Bills will be signing autographs at this year’s Borderland Festival.

Festival promoter Jennifer Brazil says “I’m a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder and I wanted to do something to celebrate our city and our team at the festival this year. Steve is such a huge music fan and a Buffalo legend, it’s an honor to host him at Borderland.”

The two-day music festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora is happening on September 18 and 19.

Christie, who’s hosting a “Tailgate Experience,” will sign autographs on the second day from Noon to 4 p.m. Donations for photos will go to the Kids’ Ticket to ROC program at the Rural Outreach Center.

“Kelly and I have attended music festivals for years and are really looking forward to attending Borderland for our first time this summer and the synergistic fan vibe of music combined with football,” Christie said.

