EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–In East Aurora board members from Oishei Children’s Hospital, and hospital supporters are golfing 100 holes today to raise money to support moms, kids, and babies of Western New York.

14 people hit the links this morning at dawn and are golfing until dusk as they compete for this great cause.

100 Holes for Children’s Hospital is taking place at Crag Burn Golf Course.