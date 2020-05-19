Higgins calls for immediate investigation and public report of East Aurora train derailment

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins is calling on the Federal Railroad Administration to immediately investigate and publicly report on the details leading to a train derailment in East Aurora on Monday night.

Higgins says information on the cause will help prevent future accidents through advising safety policies and protocols.

“Residents who live in proximity to America’s freight railroads have the right to expect an appropriate level of federal oversight to ensure that the requisite capital investments are being made and that safety protocols are being observed. Transparency here will be key, as residents have a right to know what went wrong — why a neighborhood was forced to evacuate, and what corrective steps are being taken to prevent an occurrence like this from happening in the future,” Higgins wrote in a letter to the FRA Administrator.

To see the full letter click here.

