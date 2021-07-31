Hundreds enjoy “Sunset at the Stables” live music at Knox Farm

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds spent their Friday night enjoying some live music at Knox Farm.

This was the final night for “Sunset at the Stables.” Throughout the month of July, Knox Farm has been featuring a local artist on its grounds along with local food.

Sunset at the stables was the brainchild of 42 North Brewing Company.

“This has been what everyone has been longing for a year, and you can tell it, you can feel it in the energy of the audience of the bands, and the musicians performing. Everyone is ready to get out and have some fun,” said Andrew Pacer of 42 North Brewing Company.

42 North says they were able to sell out every show this summer.