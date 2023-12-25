EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — While many families opened gifts from loved ones and Santa this morning, one local musician is helping spread the spirit of Christmas by song.

“I like to write about happy and positive messages and stuff like that to make people feel happy,” said Ella Celani. “What I like about writing music is I know that I’m going to record this and people are going to listen to it–and because I love singing and singing is my favorite hobby.”

Ella Celani is just 9-years-old, and writing melodies is part of strumming along her daily routine.

“From the youngest age I could think of, she was a music lover, constantly singing, wanting to learn more about the songs she liked and learn more about the artists she liked. She’s really passionate about it,” said Scott Celani, Ella’s father. “She really took ownership of it, she really had a vision for it. With my music experience, I wanted to guide her and give her some advice whenever she needed it, and use the resources I had, in terms of the studio and that kind of thing.”

Her father, Scott, has been a professional musician for 20 years and is in the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. When he noticed that his daughter shared his love for music, he decided to help nurture her passion every step along the way.

This year, they recorded her very first single, “Christmas Christmas,” which shares the true meaning of the holiday and what the holiday means to her.

“It really means a lot to me, because of Jesus’s birthday that I mention in this song, but also because Santa comes and all the fun stuff, and you get to hang out with family and really fun stuff. So Christmas is my favorite holiday.” said Ella.

From neighbors, to the kids at school, and people telling her everyday that they enjoy her song, she said one song in, she already feels like a celebrity.

“It makes me feel really special that people like my song,” said Ella. “I’m pretty happy about it because it’s been my dream for five years.”

For the next chapter of her music career, she said she plans to write and record three more albums and two more singles by the end of next year.

You can listen to her song on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.