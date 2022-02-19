Knox Farm State Park holds fifth “Brewski” event

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people were looking for an excuse to go out during this wintry weather, and Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora gave them exactly what they needed.

The park hosted its fifth Brewski event Saturday, in conjunction with 42 North. The event encourages people to ski, hike and mountain bike throughout the park, while also having the opportunity to check out multiple beer tasting stations. The event had to be cancelled last year due to COVID concerns.

Event organizers were also grateful that the weather turned out to be as snowy as it did this year.