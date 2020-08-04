Master Gardener hotline offers in-person advice

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have questions about gardening, there’s a new resource for you.

The Erie County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener hotline is now open. But it’s not a number you call. You must visit in person.

It will be held “under a tent” on the Roycroft campus on Grove St. in East Aurora. People can ask a master gardener questions about plants and insect identification, receive soil samples and more.

Organizers say this is about helping home gardens bloom during the pandemic.

“To be a little more flexible, the master gardeners have actually taken over 450 calls since we closed down in March,” Coordinator Sharon Bachman says.

Tent visitors will have to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks. In-person hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon.