EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of East Aurora will be the backdrop to yet another Christmas movie, and filming for the movie started Saturday.

The movie is called “Romance on Ice”, directed by Fred Olen Ray. It is being shot along Main Street, near Vidler’s 5 and 10 Cent Store. East Aurora officials said movies like this help the local community by getting more people interested in checking out the area.

Filmmakers have praised East Aurora for being a great setting for holiday movies.