Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream in East Aurora puts original spins on classic flavors

East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream is named after owners Deacon and Cassie Tasker’s firstborn daughter. The brand new ice cream parlor produces some of original twists on some of your favorite classics like.

Their hard-serve super premium ice cream is made in-house and uses all natural ingredients from locally sourced small businesses in Western New York.

News 4’s Jhas Williams visited the new shop this this morning — check out the video above for her report. To try some of their delicious flavors, visit their store and check out their website havearosieday.com.

