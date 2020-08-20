Officials gather in East Aurora to call for movie theaters to reopen

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–While gyms are the latest businesses to get the green light to reopen across the state, movie theaters are still in the dark.

The National Association of Theater Owners joined local and state leaders in East Aurora today to call for movie theaters to reopen.

They’re proposing a plan to reopen with guidance that meets all safety concerns.

They want to reopen at 50% capacity, with social distancing markers, and other safety measures in place.

The owner of the Aurora Theater in East Aurora says she’s confident she can reopen safely.

The theater’s been open since 1925 but she says it’s been challenging to be closed since March.

Movie theaters have already been reopened in 42 other states.

Governor Cuomo said earlier this week movie theaters are likely next on the state’s reopening list, but has called them less essential and more dangerous than other businesses.

He did not give a timeline for when theaters could reopen.