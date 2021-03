EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A stampede of corgis took over Knox Farm State Park Sunday for an early celebration of National Welsh Corgi Day.

Over 40 fluffy puppies and their owners attended the event.

Founder Connie Maue says it’s a great time for the dogs who love playing.

And she says that’s important because even if there is another dog at home it’s important for them to get out and socialize.

National Welsh Corgi Day is March 1.

The owners out there said their pups all had a blast.