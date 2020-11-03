Police investigating bomb threat at Erie 2 BOCES Orsmby Center in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The East Aurora Town of Aurora Police responded to a bomb threat at the Erie 2 BOCES Orsmby Center at 1010 Center St. on Tuesday.

Police say employees of BOCES received an email at about 11:51 a.m. stating that multiple explosive devices were placed on the property, and the sender was requesting ransom to deactivate the devices.

All students and faculty were evacuated as a precaution, according to police.

With the assistance of explosive detection K9’s from New York State Police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, police say the property was searched and deemed safe.

Students and faculty were allowed back into the school at about 1:55 p.m., and authorities continue to investigate.