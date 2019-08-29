Protestors gather outside Christ the King looking for more transparency from the diocese

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Protestors gathered in front of Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora as Bishop Richard Malone met with several priests and deacons inside.

As people entered and left the seminary, the crowd held up their signs, chanted, and even called upon the priests by name to do the right thing.

Many we spoke with say their message is for there to be more transparency after hundreds have come forward with lawsuits against the diocese under the Child Victims Act.

Others say it’s time for Bishop Malone to step down and close the seminary for good.

Steven Parisi is the father of one of the seminarians who stepped down just last week, he says he was there to show support for his son but also stand in solidarity with those asking for this change.

“This diocese is a diocese of blackmail, of corruption, of greed and people need to understand this, we love our church, we love the religion, we’re not here to knock the religion, we’re here to protest the people that are in charge of the religion here in the Buffalo Diocese,” Parisi said.

Parisi and others we spoke with say the first step to change is by taking away money from the diocese.

They’re asking people to stop giving money either through donations or collections.