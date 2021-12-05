Roycrofters Association hosts annual winter show in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Roycrofters at Large Association is showing off some truly unique pieces from over 30 Roycroft artisans at their annual winter show.

The show is being held at the historic Schoolhouse Gallery, and there will be plenty of artists showcasing and selling their pieces throughout the gallery’s many buildings. This collection of pieces is portrayed by the association as “The Roycrofters Renaissance.”

There will also be a raffle auction for Roycroft pieces valued at around seven thousand dollars.