Spirited Athletes Bold at Heart host hiking event for those living with disabilities

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Spirited Athletes Bold at Heart organization, also known as Sabah, held a hiking event at Knox Farm today.

Sabah holds athletic get-togethers for over 800 Western New Yorkers living with disabilities.

Executive Director Sheila O’Brien says a lot of their programs had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

So they partnered with Ladders to Outdoors and New York State Parks to work around that.

She says being able to get out and get together today was important.

“We just really wanted to find a way that we could get our participants, our athletes out exercising getting into the outdoors and getting them together because there’s a sense of isolation with our folks.” Sabah Executive Director Sheila O’Brien

Sheila says being able to work with New York State Park has opened up a lot of possibilities for the program.

News 4’s Al Vaughters is a board member of Sabah.