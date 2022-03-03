EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora’s historic Aurora Theatre is set to reopen under West Herr Automotive’s ownership Saturday.

Construction crews have been hard at work making sure the theatre is ready for doors to open this weekend. They’ve upgraded flooring, lighting, bathrooms and touched up the marquee.

Matt Lasher, director of marketing for West Herr, said the opportunity for the automotive group to own the Aurora is a “special” chance to be part of the community.

“It’s been a long-standing tradition here in East Aurora, it’s created a lot of long-lasting family memories. This is a place that is important to our community. And because West Herr has been in and around Buffalo for over 70 years, we feel indebted to the community. This is just one small way that Scott can sort of give back and allow us to have this thing continue on,” Lasher said.

Doors open Saturday for showings of the film “DOG” at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

West Herr plans on hosting community events at the theatre in the future.