EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora’s historic Aurora Theatre has officially reopened under West Herr Automotive’s ownership Saturday.

“I never thought in a million years we’d own a theatre. It’s brought a new excitement to not just us but our whole company. We’re proud of it,” said West Herr CEO Scott Bieler. “It’s a vital part of the town, it’s kind of the centerpiece of East Aurora, and I think the town wouldn’t be the same without it.”

Construction crews have been hard at work making sure the theatre is ready for doors to open this weekend. They’ve upgraded flooring, lighting, bathrooms and touched up the marquee.

“They kept the original charm of everything but added some new touches to it so it’ll be exciting for the community,” said Moira Foley, who attended the reopening.

“We come here often. I’m so glad West Herr took this place over because we’re definitely going to patronize it. We love the village of East Aurora,” said Elma resident Lynn Jensen.

Matt Lasher, director of marketing for West Herr, said the opportunity for the automotive group to own the Aurora is a “special” chance to be part of the community.

“It’s been a long-standing tradition here in East Aurora, it’s created a lot of long-lasting family memories. This is a place that is important to our community. And because West Herr has been in and around Buffalo for over 70 years, we feel indebted to the community. This is just one small way that Scott can sort of give back and allow us to have this thing continue on,” Lasher said.

For showtimes and more information, click here.

West Herr plans on hosting community events at the theatre in the future.