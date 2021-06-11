The Bank of East Aurora receives nomination for NYS Register of Historic Places

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bank of East Aurora has been nominated to be placed on the New York State and national register of historic places.

With historic roots on Main Street East Aurora, ‘The Bank’ is currently in use as an events venue. The building went up in 1922. It was last used as an actual bank in 2016.

14 other properties across the state were also nominated.

Designation as a historic place on the registers means owners can get help with revitalization, eligibility for public preservation programs and services, including state grant match, state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Now that the Bank of East Aurora has been nominated, recommendations go to the commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for approval. If approved, the building will be listed on the NYS Register of Historic Places, then will receive a nomination for the National Register of Historic Places.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says this nomination is important so history in the state can be preserved.

“New York has a long and fascinating history, and these additions to the Historic Registers will help to recognize and celebrate what our State has to offer,” said Governor Cuomo.

“These recommendations to the State and National Registers will also help to ensure resources are available as needed for these places and their stories to be protected and preserved to inspire future generations.”

