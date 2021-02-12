The Rural Outreach Center receives $50,000 to build “Play Path”

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Some Western New York communities have received a unique opportunity all thanks to the Ralph C. Wilson Junior Foundation.

The renderings below depict what will soon fill 4-acres of land at the Rural Outreach Center in East Aurora. The project is called the “Play Path.”









It’s essentially a life-sized board game for kids, designed with the help of kids.

It’s set to be complete in August.

The Rural Outreach Center received $50,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Junior Foundation in partnership with Kaboom’s built-to-play initiative.

Kenny Arnold is an industrial designer. He says the space will give kids and those young at heart an opportunity to connect with the environment in a new way.

“There’s a number of interactions that all basically will be some things to climb on, sightseeing stations to do some bird watching, looking at ways of learning about the flora and fauna of the local ecosystem and these will be dotted around the property so they’ll be accessible by walking, by bicycle and will be a permanent fixture on their site as they develop their property in the next year.” Kenny Arnold, Industrial Designer

Besides the Rural Outreach Center, Houghton College and the Chautauqua Institution were among the other recipients of the grant money.

In total, one million dollars was awarded to Western New York and Southeast Michigan communities.