Up 4 the Challenge: Globe Restaurant

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–We love our staple foods in Buffalo like wings, beef on weck, a Sahlen’s hot dog. But what about eating them…all at once?

That’s the challenge the Globe Restaurant in East Aurora was offering.

I went there to see if I was up for the challenge.

One fish fry, one beef on weck, ten wings, a Sahlen’s hot dog, a side of fries, coleslaw, and mac salad…all in 45 minutes.

If you eat it all in that time, you get your meal for free. If not, you pay.

So we set the timer, and I decided to give it a try!