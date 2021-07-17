Vidler’s 5 & 10 celebrates 91 years of business

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora landmark celebrated 91 years in business Saturday.

Vidler’s 5 and 10 opened up shop for the first time way back in 1930. The Main Street attraction wanted to celebrate its 90th-anniversary last year, but the pandemic put that on hold.

“We got to give a big shout out to our community to they’ve been supportive through the whole covid thing, trying to do what they could. We have people in here once a week who just live locally. We’re just ecstatic about it and they have helped keep us open during the hard times,” said Co-owner Cliff Deflyer.

Vidler’s made it through the Great Depression, World War II and now a pandemic.