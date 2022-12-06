EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vidler’s 5 & 10 will be marking the 50th anniversary of its Carolcade on Main Street on Dec. 17. The event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. in front of the store.

According to the store, the event started as a few Girl Scouts caroling outside half a century ago, to over 2,000 carolers singing in the street out front for an hour each year. Two blocks of Main Street will be closed off for the event.

Vidler’s said they expect an even larger crowd than usual because it’s the 50th anniversary of the tradition.

“It really is a wonderful, feel-good kind of night, and a nice way to kick off the final week before Christmas,” co-owner Don Vidler said in a release. “Truly, smalltown Americana at its best.”